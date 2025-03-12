High Schools

State tournament: Live scores and updates from Class 4A, 3A and 2A girls basketball quarterfinals

Thirty-two teams have a chance to fulfill their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy beginning Wednesday.

By Ron Haggstrom,

Jim Paulsen,

Cassidy Hettesheimer and

Joseph Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 12, 2025 at 2:00PM
Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus will be one of two sites of the girls basketball state quarterfinals, semifinals and championships this week. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Here’s the schedule for Wednesday’s quarterfinal games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:

Class 4A: At Williams Arena

10 a.m.: White Bear Lake (20-9) vs. Maple Grove (26-2)

Noon: Brainerd (25-4) vs. Lakeville North (18-11)

2 p.m.: Anoka (20-8) vs. Eastview (25-3)

4 p.m.: Chaska (18-11) vs. Hopkins (24-5)

3A: At Maturi Pavilion

10 a.m.: Stewartville (21-8) vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-6)

Noon: Alexandria (24-4) vs. DeLaSalle (24-5)

2 p.m.: Cretin-Derham Hall (20-9) vs. Monticello (29-0)

4 p.m.: Rock Ridge (24-5) vs. Marshall (27-1)

2A: At Williams Arena

6 p.m.: New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (23-5) vs. Providence Academy (29-0)

8 p.m.: Minnewaska Area (27-3) vs. Sauk Centre (27-2)

2A: At Maturi Pavilion

6 p.m.: Barnesville (22-6) vs. Crosby-Ironton (30-0)

8 p.m.: Caledonia (27-3) vs. Minnehaha Academy (20-9)

Below are live reports of Class 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinal games.

