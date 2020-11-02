Minnesota found itself in the unfamiliar position this year of being targeted by both presidential campaigns, with campaign stops by both major party candidates in the closing days of the election.

Dueling visits Friday by President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden signaled that the state had become part of a critical Midwestern and Great Lakes battleground that includes Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Biden has held a consistent lead in polls of Minnesota voters this year, and the state has not backed a Republican for president since 1972, when President Richard Nixon carried it on his way to re-election. But Trump's near-win here in 2016 put it permanently in his sights as he fought for a second term.

Trump by the final weekend before the election had campaigned here four times in 2020, and built out a campaign operation here that dwarfed efforts by any other Republican presidential candidates in recent history.

The former vice president, though slower to send resources to Minnesota, also signaled in recent months that he would not take the state for granted. Biden built out a campaign staff here, campaigned in Duluth in September, and in the weeks leading up to the election, was outpacing Trump here in spending on TV commercials.

His car rally in St. Paul Friday was his second stop in the state since winning the Democratic nomination.

In 2016, Trump came within about 44,000 votes of carrying Minnesota. He held only one public campaign event in the state, on the weekend before the election, and reportedly told various Minnesota Republicans that he believed he would have carried it with just one more trip here.