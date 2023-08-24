Brainerd area: Walleyes have been active on mid-lake humps of area lakes, according to Visit Brainerd. Bass, crappies and northerns are in bays. Sunfish and walleyes are near weed flats and weed edges.

Duluth area: On the lower shore of Lake Superior, pink salmon have been active, especially between Knife River and Two Harbors. Fishing pressure on the St. Louis River Estuary has been low. Some fish are being caught north of McQuade Harbor, in 110 to 180 feet of water and on structure, but most of the fish are 40 to 60 feet down.

Ely area: According to Arrowhead Outdoors, stream trout activity has increased, with anglers finding success from boat and shore, especially in the morning and evening. Crappies and sunfish are being found in similar locations on area lakes.

Fergus Falls area: Anglers are reporting a slow bite, but cooler temperatures should bring fish into their fall patterns.

Lake of the Woods: Anglers have been finding good sauger and walleye activity on the south end and on the Rainy River. Big Traverse Bay has been yielding good-sized catches.

Metro area: In the west metro, the warm temperatures have created a slowdown in fishing activity in the area. Anglers on east metro lakes and rivers are reporting slow fishing, too.

Southeast Minnesota: According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, all of the streams in the area had clear water clarity and normal flow. The weekly fishing update reported trico spinners, grasshoppers, crickets and other terrestrials. Some blue-winged olive activity was reported, and caddis were reported in various places.