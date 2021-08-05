Chisago Lakes area: Panfish and walleyes are being caught on Chisago, North Center and South Center lakes, according to Frankie's Live Bait and Marine in Chisago City. Northern pike are being found on Chisago, North Lindstrom and South Lindstrom lakes.

Duluth area: Lake Superior has continued to see a good lake trout and coho salmon bite, especially early in the day. Despite low water conditions, the walleye fishing has been good in the lower sections of Superior Bay. Anglers on area inland waters are finding a good panfish bite. Area stream fishing has been challenging because of the low water levels.

Madison Lake area: The panfish bite has been good on Madison Lake and Lake Washington, according to Corner Bait in Madison Lake. Bass and northerns have been biting near weedlines. Walleye action has been slow, although some are being caught near the narrows at dark. Panfish and bass are biting on Lake Jefferson.

Lake Winnibigoshish: Anglers have been catching walleyes on the bars during evening. Walleye anglers are having success at the west-end points and shoreline breaks in depths of 10 to 12 feet. Perch are being caught on the west side points and the mouth of Third River, while northern pike are being caught near 12- to 14-foot shoreline breaks.

Otter Tail County: Anglers on West Battle Lake are finding bass, muskies, panfish and walleyes. Rush Lake is also producing walleyes. Anglers on Stalker Lake are having some northern pike success. Bass action has also been good on Donalds Lake. Panfish and northerns are active around weeds on area lakes.

West metro: Muskies are biting at the weedlines and walleyes are being found at depths of 10 feet on Lake Minnetonka, according to Wayzata Bait and Tackle. Anglers are also finding northern pike on Lake Minnetonka. Anglers on Medicine Lake are catching bass and sunfish, and Long Lake is also producing a bass bite.