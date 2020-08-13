Lake Superior: Recent windy days have limited success on the lower shore between Duluth and Two Harbors. Anglers have found some Lake Trout, in the 15 to 28 inch range, and a few Chinook Salmon and Walleye near Duluth. Along the upper shore, fishing has slowed down as water temps have risen. Anglers are having some success near Grand Marais.

Madison Lake area: Anglers are finding plenty of bass, crappies and sunnies in the area, but walleyes remain elusive, according to Corner Bait in Madison Lake. Generally, the fishing has been decent throughout the area, with Lake Frances, Lake Washington and Madison Lake yielding good numbers. Some walleyes are being found in early mornings or late evenings in depths of 10 to 16 feet.

Prior Lake area: Because of the recent stormy weather, overall fishing in the area has been kind of slow according to Prior Lake Bait and Tackle. Bigger fish have been finicky and are sitting out deeper. Anglers are having some success using a drop shot rig or Texas or Carolina rigs. Some bass are being caught late in the day as they move up to shallow or shaded areas.

Red Wing area: According to 4 Season Sports in Red Wing, the majority of fishing in the area is being done on Lake Pepin. Anglers are finding success using crankbaits, crawlers and flatheads. Fish are being found in depths of 12 to 18 feet. Anglers are finding walleyes and sauger and are also finding panfish in the shallows.

Southeast Minnesota streams: According to the latest Minnesota DNR stream update, overall the streams are in good condition. Trico spinner falls have been reported on the South Branch Root River and Winnebago and Rush Creeks. According to the DNR, the best time to catch that hatch is around 9:30 am, depending on air temperature and humidity. Trout Run and Gribben Creeks had been clear as of early this week.

Spicer area: Fishing has been all right in the area, according to Mel’s Sports Shop in Spicer, and should improve after the recent rainy weather. Anglers have been catching bass, crappies and sunnies, but walleyes remain a tough find. Generally, fishing has been good around weed beds. All of the lakes in the area are producing, it’s just a matter of knowing where to find.