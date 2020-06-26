BWCA: Walleyes are biting best on Basswood Lake’s Pipestone and Jackfish bays, hitting trolled crankbaits or leeches, and the rock piles on Fall Lake. Other walleye hot spots are Crooked, Ensign, Iron, Agnes and the South Kawishiwi River. Smallmouth bass are taking topwater, jerk baits and live baits on Basswood.

Brainerd area: Evenings are best for walleyes on bigger lakes such as Gull, North Long and Edwards along weed lines on big flats, using bobbers with leeches or night crawlers. In smaller lakes, weed lines are producing walleyes during the day on spinners with leeches. Northerns are being caught on shoreline breaks in 10-14 feet using Bulldawgs or plastic baits.

Grand Rapids area: Walleye anglers are fishing such lakes as Big Splithand, Bowstring, Jessie and Big Cutfoot, using jigs with leeches or night crawlers around cabbage weeds at about 14 feet or using spinners over weed edges. Northern action is productive on all area lakes. Bass are being caught near deeper weed edges.

Leech Lake: Anglers are chasing walleyes on the main-lake reefs and humps at 14-20 feet using Lindy Rigs with leeches or night crawlers or pulling spinners with crawler harnesses. On the east side of the lake, along weed lines at 8-17 feet, walleyes are hitting crankbaits. The shoreline breaks in Walker Bay are also good for walleyes at 13-22 feet using rigs and spinners. Jerk baits and topwater baits are producing good smallmouth bass action.

Big Stone Lake: Anglers are using night crawlers and leeches or trolling with crankbaits for walleyes along weed lines. Perch, bluegills, largemouth bass and white bass are also active. Perch are hitting minnows, and bluegills are taking night crawlers or leeches.

Willmar area: Wind has hampered anglers recently, but walleyes have been caught on Big Kandiyohi, Green, Willmar and Foot lakes using spinner rigs with night crawlers. Norway Lake has been producing good northern action. The best panfishing has been on Green Lake during evenings.