Baudette area: Anglers on the Rainy River are catching saugers and walleyes, especially during morning and evening hours. On the south end of Lake of the Woods, anglers continue to find good walleye fishing. A lot of walleyes are located in depths of around 30 feet.

Brainerd area: Bass and northern pike are getting found on area lakes in bays and inside weed lines, according to guide Dustin Monson of Brainerd. Walleyes are being found on midlake humps in depths of around 20 feet, and anglers are finding crappies in basins, bays and weeds.

Duluth area: The surface bite on Lake Superior between Duluth and Two Harbors has slowed, but some pink salmon are getting caught between McQuade Harbor and Duluth. Fishing north of McQuade Harbor has been slow. Walleye fishing on the St. Louis River Estuary has slowed.

Detroit Lakes area: Anglers on area lakes are finding some muskies over weed edges, especially on Big Detroit, Pelican, and Sallie lakes. With water temperatures cooling recently, walleyes have gone deeper and most are in depths around 30 feet in clear lakes. Northerns are found on outside weed edges.

Ely area: According to Arrowhead Outdoors in Ely, anglers are hitting walleyes in shallow water, while smallmouth bass fishing has slowed. Anglers reported an improved northern pike bite, especially in shallow weed beds. They also are finding crappies near weed beds.

Southeast Minnesota: The Department of Natural Resources reported clear water clarity and normal stream flow in all of the streams in the area. Recent rain has not created any issues with water conditions. According to the DNR website, as of July 17, Trico (small mayfly) "spinner falls" are officially on. That is a final stage of a mayfly's life that can see more intense feeding.