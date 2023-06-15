Lake Minnetonka: According to Wayzata Bait & Tackle, with the warmer water temperatures, anglers are having success along the deeper weed edges. Walleyes are moving into the 18- to 20-foot depth range while bass have been active in depths of 10 to 12 feet.

Lake of the Woods: Anglers looking for walleyes are having success on the south end of the lake, especially in depths of 7 to 25 feet. On the Rainy River, walleyes are being found in their normal, seasonal locations. Anglers on the river are also finding a good smallmouth bass bite. The sturgeon season opens July 1.

Lake Superior: According to the Minnesota DNR, anglers are doing well for lake trout in the top 30 feet of Lake Superior in the Duluth and Superior, Wis. area. Some anglers are finding a few walleyes on the St. Louis Estuary anglers. In the harbor, mainly catches less than 16-inches are being found. On the stretch from Two Harbors to Hovland (in Cook County), a steady lake trout bite is being reported from anglers fishing in 120 to 200 feet of water. River temperatures have warmed substantially and the Steelhead run is over.

Leech Lake: The walleye bite has been good, according to the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, especially in depths around 12 feet near shoreline rocks. The northern bays of the lake are producing a lot of panfish, mainly near new growth cabbage and the pencil reeds.

Preston area: According to the Minnesota DNR's Southeast Minnesota stream report, with the lack of recent rain, stream conditions, as of Wednesday, are either normal or low with clear visibility. There are some caddis around with abundant midge hatches daily.

Willmar area: Several area lakes are producing a good northern bite — Diamond Lake, especially on the west side of the lake, and North Long Lake. Walleyes are being found on Big Kandiyohi Lake, the west side of Norway Lake and on Solomon Lake. Norway Lake is also producing a good crappie bite and anglers are having panfish and smallmouth bass success on the east side of Eagle Lake.