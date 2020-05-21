The Minnesota State Fair board will meet Friday to discuss prospects for the 2020 fair scheduled to begin Aug. 27, according to a statement issued Thursday morning.

Officials have kept the door open to holding the fair this year despite the coronavirus outbreak. In recent weeks, however, other fairs have been canceled due to the pandemic.

State Fair officials said that all official and up-to-date information can be found on the mnstatefair.org website.

