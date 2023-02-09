NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — Workers at a boat factory in Minnesota subdued a person armed with a weapon at the plant early Thursday, authorities said.
The unidentified person was taken into police custody and no one was injured at the Lund Boat Company, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office said in a news release. Officers had responded to the plant after 7 a.m. after receiving a call about an active shooter.
Authorities did not say if the person was an employee of the plant, or if any shots were fired. The sheriff's office said more information would be released later Thursday.
New York Mills is about 170 miles (274 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
A broadcast reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio.
Nation
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.
Business
Live Updates I Aid, rescues in quake-hit Turkey, Syria
Rescuers pulled more survivors from beneath collapsed buildings Thursday, but hopes were starting to fade of finding many more people alive over three days after a catastrophic earthquake and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 19,800.
Nation
Police probe killing of 12-year-old by stolen car's owner
Police said Thursday they were investigating a car theft and the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy found inside by the car's owner after an exchange of gunfire.
Business
Stocks drift after Wall Street erases its morning gains
Stocks are drifting on Wall Street Thursday following another mixed batch of earnings reports.