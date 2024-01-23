Minnesota Timberwolves (30-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (7-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Washington Wizards after Karl-Anthony Towns scored 62 points in the Timberwolves' 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Wizards have gone 3-16 at home. Washington ranks fourth in the league with 17.1 fast break points per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 3.8.

The Timberwolves are 13-9 in road games. Minnesota ranks second in the NBA with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.0.

The Wizards make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.7%). The Timberwolves average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Wizards allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuzma is shooting 45.5% and averaging 21.8 points for the Wizards. Tyus Jones is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Timberwolves. Towns is averaging 26.1 points, eight rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 1-9, averaging 111.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.