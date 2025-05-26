Sports

Minnesota faces Seattle after Collier's 33-point game

Seattle Storm (3-1, 3-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (4-0, 3-0 Western Conference)

The Associated Press
May 26, 2025 at 6:10AM

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the Seattle Storm after Napheesa Collier scored 33 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 76-70 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Minnesota went 30-10 overall and 14-6 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Lynx averaged 82.0 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.0% from deep last season.

Seattle went 25-15 overall and 13-7 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Storm gave up 78.8 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Kayla McBride: out (personal).

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

