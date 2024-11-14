Minnesota Timberwolves (6-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (7-5, eighth in the Western Conference)
Minnesota faces Sacramento on 3-game slide
Minnesota Timberwolves (6-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (7-5, eighth in the Western Conference)
By The Associated Press
Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 228
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into the matchup against Sacramento after losing three games in a row.
The Kings are 4-4 in conference games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 50.2 points per game in the paint led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 11.7.
The Timberwolves are 3-5 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 112.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.
The 116.5 points per game the Kings score are 7.2 more points than the Timberwolves allow (109.3). The Timberwolves are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 45.0% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Kings.
Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Timberwolves.
LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.
Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 112.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.
INJURIES: Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Malik Monk: day to day (ankle), Orlando Robinson: day to day (mcl).
Timberwolves: Mike Conley: day to day (rest).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Minnesota Timberwolves (6-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (7-5, eighth in the Western Conference)