Minnesota Timberwolves (11-15, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-15, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into the matchup with Portland after losing five straight games.

The Trail Blazers are 1-2 in division matchups. Portland ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 2.5.

The Timberwolves are 0-2 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is ninth in the Western Conference with 23.0 assists per game led by D'Angelo Russell averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Nurkic is averaging 17.0 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland.

Russell is averaging 19 points and 6.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.8 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 106.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 109.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Cody Zeller: day to day (quad), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Anfernee Simons: day to day (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (lung).

Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.