New York Knicks (8-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3, first in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Timberwolves take on New York.

The Timberwolves are 5-0 on their home court. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 112.9 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Knicks are 5-3 on the road. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 6.3.

The 112.9 points per game the Timberwolves score are 8.0 more points than the Knicks allow (104.9). The Knicks are shooting 44.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.0% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 44.4% and averaging 25.3 points for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Julius Randle is scoring 13.7 points per game with 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 115.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 112.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (knee), Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Knicks: Evan Fournier: day to day (ankle), Quentin Grimes: day to day (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.