Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (42-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup against New York after losing three games in a row.

The Knicks are 20-16 in home games. New York ranks last in the Eastern Conference with 22.3 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 6.1.

The Timberwolves are 15-20 on the road. Minnesota averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 20-12 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Timberwolves 120-107 in their last meeting on Nov. 8. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 31 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is averaging 23.8 points and 6.1 assists for the Knicks. Randle is averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.8 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 47.0 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 115.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jaylen Nowell: out (knee), Anthony Edwards: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.