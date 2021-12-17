Florida Panthers (18-7-4, third in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-8-2, first in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Florida.

The Wild are 10-2-1 at home. Minnesota averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

The Panthers are 4-4-4 on the road. Florida ranks third in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Florida won 5-4. Frank Vatrano scored a team-high two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 22 assists and has 33 points this season. Ryan Hartman has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 33 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 23 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .867 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jonas Brodin: day to day (upper body).

Panthers: Maxim Mamin: day to day (undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (health protocols), Ryan Lomberg: day to day (health and safety protocols), Sam Bennett: day to day (health protocols), Brandon Montour: day to day (health protocols), Radko Gudas: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.