Minnesota Timberwolves (50-22, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (51-22, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Denver.

The Nuggets are 8-5 in division matchups. Denver ranks third in the Western Conference with 53.4 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 16.5.

The Timberwolves are 11-3 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is the top team in the Western Conference giving up only 106.3 points per game while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Nuggets make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.7%). The Timberwolves average 113.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the 109.9 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 115-112 in their last matchup on March 20. Jokic led the Nuggets with 35 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 24.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 115.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 111.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Zeke Nnaji: out (back).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.