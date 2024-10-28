Sports

Minnesota faces Dallas in conference showdown

Dallas Mavericks (1-1, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

October 28, 2024 at 6:03AM

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Minnesota and Dallas will play on Tuesday.

Minnesota finished 56-26 overall, 37-15 in Western Conference games and 30-11 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves averaged 113.0 points per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.7% from deep last season.

Dallas finished 50-32 overall and 31-21 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Mavericks averaged 117.9 points per game last season, 47.4 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 15.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (wrist), Maxi Kleber: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

