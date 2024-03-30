Chicago Bulls (35-39, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (51-22, first in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into a matchup with Chicago as winners of four games in a row.

The Timberwolves are 26-9 on their home court. Minnesota averages 113.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 16-20 away from home. Chicago has an 11-22 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Timberwolves average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer makes per game than the Bulls give up (14.6). The Bulls are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 44.7% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 129-123 in overtime on Feb. 7. Coby White scored 33 points to help lead the Bulls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 17 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

White is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.0 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 111.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 114.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Julian Phillips: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.