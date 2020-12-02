Minnesota health officials are considering a new federal recommendation to shorten the duration of quarantines for people who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — even if it slightly elevates the risk of viral transmission.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday announced that local public health agencies could opt to shorten 14-day quarantines to 10 days if people have no symptoms, or seven days if they have no symptoms and test negative for COVID-19.

While that makes some practical sense, Minnesota infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said it isn’t a “slam dunk” for a state that is at the peak of a pandemic wave. Minnesota’s rate of new infections has been falling but was listed as highest in the nation on Wednesday by the COVID Exit Strategy website.

“We are currently in the peak of transmission right now,” Ehresmann said. “So even if you’re talking about a small proportion [of increased risk], when you’ve got so much viral activity that is something you need to consider.”

CDC officials stressed that recommendations by local public health officials take precedence. Ehresmann said a decision in Minnesota on shorter quarantines would be made in the next couple of days, but that people for now need to stick with 14 days.

The switch has the potential benefit of hastening the time people can return to work or school after exposures — including doctors and nurses who are urgently needed amid the COVID-19 wave. Mayo Clinic alone has more than 1,200 people sidelined due to active COVID-19 cases or quarantines due to viral exposures.

The latest research showed a 1% risk that people without symptoms would spread the virus if they exited quarantines at only 10 days, or 5% if they exited at seven days with a negative test result, said Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer for the CDC’s COVID response.

Those time frames seemed to offer the greatest relief at a tolerable risk level, compared with a 14-day quarantine that results in almost zero risk of spreading the virus, he said.

“Ten days is where that risk got into a sweet spot we liked, at about 1%,” he said. “That’s a very acceptable risk, I think, for many people.”

Brooks added that shorter quarantines might be easier for people to tolerate and that could result in fewer infections if more people comply.

“We believe that if we can reduce the burden a little bit, accepting that it comes at a small cost, we may get a greater compliance overall,” he said.

The CDC advises people to continue to monitor for symptoms for 14 days and take precautions, even if they end their quarantines earlier.

Ehresmann said Minnesota’s decision could vary by setting — because an elevated risk of a shorter quarantine might not be worth it in the confines of a prison or long-term care facilities.

“It may not be appropriate to even take that lesser risk just because of the vulnerability of the population,” she said.

Minnesota health officials and doctors also discouraged people from seeing declining infections rates or proposed shorter quarantines as reasons to relax. They urged people to continue with mask-wearing, social distancing and complying with Gov. Tim Walz’s four-week order that limited social gatherings to individual households.

The CDC on Wednesday also discouraged holiday travel in December because of the risk of spreading the virus.

“The safest thing to do is to postpone holiday travel and stay home,” said Dr. Cindy Friedman, chief of the CDC’s travelers health branch. “Travel volume was high over Thanksgiving and even if only a small percentage of those travelers were asymptomatically infected, this can translate into hundreds of thousands of additional infection moving from one community to another.”

The pandemic in Minnesota has caused 327,477 lab-confirmed infections and 3,692 deaths, including 77 deaths reported Wednesday.

People are at high risk right now of being exposed to the virus at stores, parties, churches or other public locations, said Dr. John Hick, a Hennepin Healthcare physician who has helped coordinate the statewide response to the pandemic.

“We cannot afford to continue these levels going into the major holiday season,” he said.