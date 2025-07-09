Sports

Minnesota extends P.J. Fleck's contract by 1 year through 2030 with retention bonus bump

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2030 season with an increase in retention bonuses that was approved by the university's board of regents on Wednesday.

The Associated Press
July 9, 2025 at 5:17PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2030 season with an increase in retention bonuses that was approved by the university's board of regents on Wednesday.

Fleck's annual $6 million salary remains the same. The retention bonus provision added to his deal in an amendment last year after UCLA pursued him will pay Fleck $1 million for staying at Minnesota through the end of 2025. The annual sweetener increases to $1.2 million for 2026, $1.3 million for 2027, $1.4 million for 2028, $1.5 million for 2029 and $1.6 million for 2030, an additional $2.3 million from the previous amounts.

Including the retention bonus, Fleck is tied for 11th in coach compensation in the 18-team Big Ten. The Gophers are 58-39 in eight seasons under Fleck, including 6-0 in bowl games and 34-36 in Big Ten play. His overall winning percentage is third-best in program history among coaches with at least 45 games.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Valkyries rout the Fever 80-61 as Caitlin Clark struggles in her return from injury

Veronica Burton had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Kayla Thornton added 18 points and eight boards, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Indiana Fever 80-61 on Wednesday to spoil Caitlin Clark's return.

Sports

Novak Djokovic reaches a record 14th Wimbledon semifinal and faces No. 1 Jannik Sinner next

Sports

In photos, gauchos mark Argentina's Independence Day with bronco riding and barbecue