Hardily rejecting a last-minute plea from Mesabi Metallics, the Minnesota Executive Council unanimously voted to award the company's former mineral leases in the Iron Range to Cleveland-Cliffs.

Led by Gov. Tim Walz, panel members said they agreed with the Department of Natural Resource's reasoning in revoking the leases for Mesabi's delay-plagued Nashwauk taconite project after the company missed a 2021 deadline.

The department DNR then sought proposals for the leases, deciding Cleveland-Cliffs should get them.

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves has said that without the leases, Hibbing Taconite — which employs about 750 people — would close after it runs out of ore in the mid-2020s.

Mesabi Metallics asked the panel to send the issue back to the DNR and wants the agency to split the leases between it and Cleveland-Cliffs, arguing that without them the Nashwauk project could not continue.

The DNR said earlier this week it does not believe Essar Group, Mesabi's parent company, is a credible miner.

The DNR revoked Mesabi Metallics' leases after it made only half of a required $200 million down payment on the project in 2021. Two state courts upheld the DNR's revocation, and the Minnesota Supreme Court earlier this year declined to hear Mesabi Metallics' further appeal.