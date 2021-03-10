Roughly one in five Minnesotans has received COVID-19 vaccine to protect against a quickly spreading coronavirus that has caused 493,013 known infections and 6,705 deaths in the state.

The COVID-19 totals include nine deaths and 922 infections reported Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Of the 1,103,353 people in Minnesota who have received vaccine, 615,432 have completed the series either by receiving two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or a single dose of the new Johnson & Johnson alternative.

State officials lauded the progress, noting that Minnesota is among the fastest states now in vaccine administration, but said it must continue in order to shield the state from SARS-CoV-2 and some new more infectious variants of the virus.

"The variants are a concern that's out there and it feels like a race to get folks vaccinated," Gov. Tim Walz said.

An outbreak in Carver County is a particular concern, because it centered on young athletes in organized sports and involves a more infectious B.1.1.7 variant first identified in England. On Tuesday, the state reported 114 known infections in that cluster, including 29 confirmed to involve the variant and 32 with genomic sequencing analysis pending.

The state has recommended, but not required, a two-week pause on organized sports in that suburban county, because cases involved athletes participating in hockey, basketball and other sports. Some viral transmissions occurred in gatherings after games and practices. Some people who spread the virus in fitness centers were originally infected during team events.

The outbreak is troubling because it has parallels to the broad spread of B.1.1.7 in England, where people weren't concerned at first because the initial cases involved young adults who rarely suffer severe COVID-19, said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

Viral spread might stay localized when kids interact with friends at school and in neighborhoods, but can expand broadly given that competitive varsity and club games often involve teams from other towns, he said. "A sporting event is the ultimate mix-and-match kind of environment."

Osterholm commended the state's use of genomic sequencing and contact tracing interviews to follow the chain of the outbreak, calling the investigation "some of the most amazing epidemiology I've ever seen."

Severe COVID-19 is rare in children, who are ineligible for vaccine for now because it wasn't tested at younger ages. (Only the Pfizer vaccine is available to people 16 and older; the age cutoff for the other two is 18.) Minnesota has reported only two COVID-19 deaths in people 19 and younger, and one involved a girl with an underlying congenital neurological disorder.

The concern is that infected children could spread the virus to others at greater risk, including senior citizens who have suffered 89% of the COVID-19 deaths. Eight of the deaths reported Monday involved people 65 or older while one involved someone in the 45 to 49 age range from Crow Wing County.

Minnesota initially prioritized limited vaccine shipments for health care workers, educators, long-term care facility residents and senior citizens. The state on Tuesday expanded eligibility to 1.8 million people with qualifying health conditions or key front-line occupations, because 68% of Minnesota seniors have received vaccine.

The target goal remains vaccinating 80% of Minnesota adults to try to achieve a level of herd immunity that would stifle the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Health officials noted that Minnesotans now have an added incentive to seek vaccine based on new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who have been fully vaccinated — which means it has been 14 days since their final doses — can now visit indoors with one another without masks or social distancing, and with unvaccinated people from single households at low risk of severe COVID-19.

Walz said his mother has been vaccinated and is making plans to visit grandchildren for Easter.

"Now is not the time to let down our guard on the basic things," Walz said. "Keep the masks on. Keep your social distance."

The CDC website ranks Minnesota 16th for its per capita rate of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. State health official noted that Minnesota now ranks second among states in an alternative measure of vaccine performance — the percentage of available vaccine doses that have been administered.

Minnesota had ranked among the worst states in the nation in this measure two months ago, when many doses were being held for appointments scheduled days later, but used a series of state pop-up vaccination sites and other efforts to pick up its pace.

