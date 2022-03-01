COVID-19 deaths reported in February are only half the total reported in January in Minnesota, a further sign of the declining grip of the latest pandemic wave.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported another 22 COVID-19 deaths, raising the state's overall pandemic toll to 12,131 and its total in February to 414. The state also reported 2,142 coronavirus infections that were identified over the weekend and more than 1.4 million over the past two years of the pandemic.

While the February number will increase with delayed reporting and verification of COVID-19 deaths, it remains well below the 1,067 deaths reported in December at the peak of the delta pandemic wave, and the 873 reported in January during the subsequent omicron wave.

Minnesota on Tuesday also reported a decline in the positivity rate of COVID-19 testing to 5.6% in the week ending Feb. 21. The state hasn't been below the 5% caution threshold for substantial coronavirus transmission risks since Aug. 2.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota also declined to 512 on Monday, down from 1,363 at the start of the month. A withering influenza season also has combined to ease pressure on Minnesota hospitals on Monday, which reported 82 open, staffed adult intensive care beds.

The 593 influenza hospitalizations this winter is more than the 35 last season, when mask mandates and stay-at-home measures reduced the spread of illness, but less than the 2,000 to 6,000 reported in a typical flu season in Minnesota.

Health officials believe Minnesota's progress in providing COVID-19 booster doses played a significant role, even though the omicron coronavirus variant produced a much higher rate of infection in vaccinated residents than earlier variants. Minnesota ranks second among states with 55.8% of its 3.8 million fully vaccinated residents receiving boosters against COVID-19 this fall and winter.

HealthPartners and Children's Minnesota contributed to research released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed continued but waning vaccine effectiveness in children 5 and older.

COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in preventing urgent care and emergency room visits declined from 85% during the delta wave this fall to 34% in the omicron wave this winter in teens 16-17 who had been fully vaccinated within six months. However, the study in Minnesota and nine other states showed that vaccine effectiveness increased back to 81% a week or more after the teens received third booster doses.

Vaccine effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations during the delta and omicron waves was lower in the 5-11 age group, the study found. Researchers believe the poorer result partly reflects the lower doses in this youngest age group, or the fact that almost all of them were vaccinated during the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant.