A University of Minnesota team will be going to the NCAA women's Frozen Four, and it's not the one from the Twin Cities.

Instead, Minnesota Duluth will make its second consecutive trip to the national semifinals after its 2-1 upset victory over the No. 2-ranked Gophers on Saturday afternoon in the Minneapolis Regional final at Ridder Arena.

Gabbie Hughes scored the winning goal 5:24 into the third period and Emma Soderberg made 37 saves the No. 8 Bulldogs avenged their 5-1 loss to Minnesota a week earlier in the WCHA tournament semifinals. Minnesota Duluth will meet Northeastern, a 4-2 quarterfinal winner over two-time defending national champion Wisconsin, on Friday at the Frozen Four in State College, Pa. Northeastern edged the Bulldogs 3-2 in overtime in last year's national semifinals.

The winners of the Yale-Colgate and Ohio State-Quinnipiac quarterfinal will meet in the other Frozen Four semifinal. The championship game is next Sunday.

Abigail Boreen scored a first-period goal and Lauren Bench made 25 saves as the Gophers, the WCHA regular-season champions, ended their season with a 29-9-1 record.

Mannon McMahon scored in the second period to tie it 1-1 for the Bulldogs (26-11-1).

The Bulldogs got the game's first power play 1:35 into the first period when Gophers right winger Savannah Norcross was called for tripping. The Gophers killed the penalty as Bench made three saves.

Minnesota Duluth, which beat Harvard 4-0 in Thursday's first-round game at Ridder, kept the Gophers mostly on the perimeter in the early stages of the first period. National scoring leader Taylor Heise entered the zone with speed at the 5:54 mark and fired a hard shot at Soderberg, who fought the puck but lunged to smother it.

Heise was hauled down by Bulldogs center Naomi Rogge at 8:33, and Minnesota's power play made UMD pay. Boreen beat Soderberg at 9:50 for her 25th goal of the season and a 1-0 lead on a pass from Catie Skaja. Amy Potomak got the second assist.

The Bulldogs nearly tied the score at the 14:10 mark after the Gophers turned the puck over in front of their net, but Bench made a key save. A minute later, she denied Bulldogs winger Anna Klein with a sliding save.

The Gophers had a flurry in the final 15 seconds of the first, but Soderberg's kick save on Emily Brown's slapshot kept the UMD deficit at one as each team had 10 shots on goal in the period.

The tight, defensive game continued in early in the second period with puck battles along the boards and in the neutral zone. The Gophers had 2-on-1 rush about three minutes into the period, but Skaja shot high over Soderberg. Minnesota Duluth had a rush into the Gophers zone at 5:44 before Bench stopped Anneke Linser's shot from a sharp angle. At 8:33, UMD's Elizabeth Giguere, the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award winner while at Clarkson, had a scoring chance on a rush, but Bench made a pad save.

Minnesota Duluth tied the score 1-1 at 14:46 of the second when the Gophers turned the puck over at the UMD blue line, and the Bulldogs raced into the Minnesota zone. Bench got a glove on McMahon's shot, but the puck popped over the goalie and fell into the net to knot the score.

With 1:55 left in the second, the Gophers went on a power play when UMD center McKenzie Hewett was called for interference. Minnesota Duluth killed the penalty early in the third period.

The Gophers had trouble clearing their zone the entire game, and that haunted them on UMD's go-ahead goal. Hughes intercepted a Gophers clearing attempt at the half-wall and rifled a shot past Bench for a 2-1 lead at 5:24 of the third.

Soderberg, who played for Sweden in the Beijing Olympics, took over from there, finishing with 17 saves in the third period. The Gophers pulled Bench for an extra attacker with 2:15 left but couldn't get the puck past Soderberg.