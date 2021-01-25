Ben Almquist and Connor Kelley both scored their first college goals and the Minnesota Duluth men's hockey team completed its first weekend series sweep of the season Sunday at home, beating Western Michigan 4-1.

Zack Stejskal made 24 saves in his third start of the season for UMD (8-5-2 NCHC).

Ty Glover scored on the power play for the Broncos (5-10-3).

North Dakota 5, Colorado College 0: Shane Pinto scored twice, Collin Adams had a goal and an assist and the host Fighting Hawks (12-3-1 NCHC) routed the Tigers (3-11-2). UND outshot CC 27-15, with Adam Scheel stopping all 15 shots he faced for the shutout.

WCHA

Minnesota State Mankato 4, Ferris State 1: Brendan Furry, Julian Napravnik, Cade Borchardt and Walker Duehr each had a goal and an assist and the host Mavericks (9-1-1, 6-0 WCHA) beat the Bulldogs (1-10, 0-6).

Big Ten

Michigan State 2, Ohio State 0: Drew DeRidder stopped 28 shots, Tommy Apap and Brody Stevens scored and the host Spartans (6-8-2, 5-8-1 Big Ten) beat the Buckeyes (5-10-1, 5-9).

NEWS SERVICES