The No. 3 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team rallied for four goals in the third period to beat NCHC rival Omaha 5-3 on Tuesday in its season opener in the Omaha pod.

Jackson Cates started UMD’s comeback with a power-play goal just over a minute into the third tying the score at 2-all. Nick Swaney’s goal, on another power play, at 15:42 proved to be the winner.

The Bulldogs have won 10 in a row over the Mavericks.

Hall of Fame coach dies

Tony Thiel, who coached Battle Lake High School to two state football championships, died Monday. He was 88.

Thiel led the Battlers from 1968-86; they won the 1974 and 1977 Class C titles. He had a career record of 141-50 and was a member of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and Minnesota State Coaches Association Halls of Fame.

JOEL RIPPEL

Golfer Capan tied for lead

Frankie Capan (North Oaks), the 2020 Minnesota State Amateur champion, is tied for first with Leo Oye, an Oklahoma State sophomore from Tokyo, at the end of two rounds of stroke play in the Marideo Amateur Championship in Carrollton, Texas.

Capan, a sophomore at Florida Gulf Coast, had rounds of 70 and 76 for a 2-over 146.

Etc.

• Senior Lauren Bench of the Gophers was named WCHA goaltender of the week for the second straight time following her team’s road sweep of No. 6 Minnesota Duluth last weekend. She made 57 saves as Minnesota won 4-2 and 2-1.

• The Bemidji State-Minnesota State Mankato nonconference men’s hockey series, originally set for Nov. 27-28 in Mankato, has been rescheduled there for Dec. 18-19.

Staff and wire services