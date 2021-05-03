The COVID-19 pandemic helped fuel a 27% increase in drug overdose deaths in Minnesota last year.

Overdose fatalities reached 1,008 in 2020, with the first large increase coming in March as the state saw its first coronavirus cases and deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The onset of a previously unknown virus that had already taken many lives across the world led many treatment and outreach resources to abruptly shut down, limiting access.

"With COVID there's this terrible storm about lack of access to treatment medications, housing and treatment facilities," said Dr. Ryan Kelly, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School. "It made it more difficult to access those things and people died because of that."

Drug-related deaths increased 64% in March 2020 compared with the previous year and then peaked at over 100 fatalities in the months of May and August.

"COVID has let to a huge increase for a lot of reasons," said Marissa Bonnie, who does outreach for Southside Harm Reduction Services. "A lot of people have isolated way more which can lead to people using alone or having limited resources."

That included access to lifesaving naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an overdose, as well as clean needles, Bonnie said.

Last week, federal officials eliminated a rule that required doctors and other health care professionals to receive additional training in order prescribe buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid-use disorder.

Treatment advocates hope the change will make the treatment medication more available as access has been a problem nationwide as well as in Minnesota.

However, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the number buprenorphine prescribers has increased 12% in Minnesota, although that only includes professionals who consent to be listed on the website of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a federal agency.

Still, 31 Minnesota counties did not have any prescriber listed.

"There are major treatment deserts across the United States, especially in rural areas," said Dr. Gavin Bart, director of addiction medicine at Hennepin Healthcare. "I am hopeful that many of the changes that have occurred with COVID in allowing telemedicine will continue beyond the pandemic that at least will bring [addiction] treatment to telemedicine."

As in previous years, opioids, which include pain pills and heroin, were among the substances that led to the most overdose deaths, although some deaths are linked to several different types of medications.

But fentanyl, a synthetic opioid developed as a painkiller more powerful than morphine, is now being mixed in with many street drugs, leaving users unaware of what they are taking.

"It is likely that a year of increased stress and isolation, economic desolation, political turmoil and civil unrest have contributed to this but fentanyl is really the main indicator," said Bart. "It is greater and greater penetration of fentanyl into the drug using market."

Altogether, deaths linked to fentanyl and closely related compounds increased 81% in 2020.