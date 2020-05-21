A motorist from Minnesota crashed his car into a guardrail, then into a large truck and was killed moments after crossing into Fargo, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 94 near University Avenue, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The driver was a 75-year-old Twin Valley man, the patrol said. His 75-year-old passenger, from Mahnomen, Minn., survived her injuries.

The driver lost control of the car on westbound I-94, hit an overpass guardrail to his right, veered back to the left and hit the truck, the patrol said. The semi driver was unhurt.