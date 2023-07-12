A driver who hit a farm implement from behind near Red Wing and died was due in court next week on allegations that she hit the back of a motorcyclist with her car nearly three years ago and killed him.

Emergency responders declared Brenna L. Amos, of Stewartville, Minn., dead at the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. following the collision on eastbound County Road 1 near 210th Avenue in Featherstone Township, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said.

Amos, whose 34th birthday would have been Wednesday, rear-ended a manure spreader that was being pulled by a tractor being driven by Lyle Dicke, 65, of Goodhue, the Sheriff's Office said. Dicke was not injured.

"Dicke was eastbound on a straight stretch of County Road 1 when he heard a loud bang and was pushed forward slightly," a Sheriff's Office statement read. "He discovered a vehicle had struck the spreader and called 911."

Amos was scheduled to appear in Olmsted County District Court on Monday in connection with the Aug. 11, 2020, crash that killed Charles Sklavos, 55, of Rochester, near Simpson at County roads 1 and 16.

The Sheriff's Office said Sklavos was stopped behind a car on County Road 1 and a minivan hit him from behind. He died at the scene.

Amos was ticketed on a misdemeanor charge of speed greater than reasonable or due care.