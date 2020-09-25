Minnesota has dropped into the “uncontrolled spread” category of the COVID-19 Exit Strategy website, joining neighbors Wisconsin, Iowa and the Dakotas that had been at that lowest rating of pandemic progress for weeks due to rising novel coronavirus infections.

The rating switch on Friday came as the Minnesota Department of Health reported six COVID-19 deaths and 1,191 infections confirmed through diagnostic testing — bringing the state totals to 1,994 deaths and 94,189 infections.

Confirmed infections aren’t necessarily a barometer of the severity of the pandemic, given that the majority of positive diagnostic tests involve people with mild or no symptoms, but they do uncover the widespread nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the state.

New infections were reported Friday in 78 of the state’s 87 counties. There were 22 new infections reported in Martin County, where health officials are assessing the level of community spread following an outbreak at a funeral. There were only four new infections in Waseca County despite a prison outbreak and eight infections in Winona County following a local college outbreak.

Gov, Tim Walz has said he is paying particular attention to the positivity rate of diagnostic testing and the rate of infections from unknown community sources, in weighing whether to reduce or add social distancing and business restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

The state COVID-19 dashboard shows the positivity rate remains just below the state’s threshold of 5%, which would indicate substantial infection risks. However, the rate of infections from unknown community transmissions has increased to 36%, ahead of the state’s target goal of 30%.

The category change by COVID-19 Exit Strategy was based on a more than 25% increase in infections in Minnesota in the most recent 14 days for which it had data.

Increased infections have come with increased testing. The state dashboard showed an increase in the rate of diagnostic tests from 181 per week per 10,000 residents on Sept. 1 to a record high rate of 223 on Sept. 15.

The state launched a “no barrier” campaign of free testing events across the state this month and opened a testing center in Duluth this week that obtains saliva specimens rather than harder-to-collect nasal or throat swabs.

The chicken-egg question is whether an increase in testing is the cause of more confirmed infections or the result of rising viral spread. Critics of Minnesota’s pandemic response have faulted increased testing for finding more previously undiagnosed infections, including mild cases, and inflating the numbers.

A new federal report from the CDC offered some contradictory evidence, though. An increase in the rate of infections involving young adults in the U.S. this summer preceded growth in testing in that age group.