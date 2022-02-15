Minnesota regulators have told the company behind the stalled copper-nickel mine project near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness that it's stopping work on the state's environmental review and will start archiving the project.

The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will "redirect staff resources to other high priority projects," DNR Commissioner Sara Strommen said in a Feb. 15 letter to Kelly Osborne, chief executive of Twin Metals Minnesota LLC.

The letter mentioned DNR concerns about the location for the large amount of semi-dry processing waste the company proposed stacking in an open-air mound above ground on the marshy site.

The 400-acre spot is about 660 feet from Birch Lake at its nearest point.

The DNR said it determined the location would "pose an unacceptable financial risk to the State … and potentially to the School Trust Fund."

The land at issue is School Trust property that the state manages for the benefit of K-12 education.

The Biden administration effectively killed the project in January when it decided to cancel two federal mineral leases Twin Metals held for the mine. Twin Metals, owned by copper mining giant Antofagasta in Chile, hasn't disclosed whether it intends to appeal.

"Twin Metals Minnesota is working to determine the next steps to continue to advance our underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals project," the company said in a statement provided by spokeswoman Kathy Graul.

The $1.7 billion underground mine project, widely condemned for being too close to the Boundary Waters, was in the very early stages of permitting in Minnesota.

Two environmental groups that fought the project issued statements supporting the DNR's move.

"A Twin Metals mine next to the Boundary Waters would put at risk the pristine water, unique and fragile ecosystem, and thousands of jobs that depend on a thriving Wilderness," said Becky Rom, chairwoman of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters.

Chris Knopf, executive director of Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, said: "It's nice to see one more door close on the Twin Metals' toxic project."