Minnesota state fisheries officials have canceled all egg-taking operations this spring for all species of fish, a decision that will immediately affect walleye stocking on 330 lakes.

Members of the state’s walleye working group were notified Tuesday morning.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Minnesota DNR has decided to suspend all egg-take operations this spring. This includes walleye, northern pike, muskellunge, lake sturgeon and steelhead,” Brian Nerbonne, a DNR fisheries manager, wrote in an e-mail to the Star Tribune.

He said the “disappointing news” was prompted by concerns over social distancing while doing the work, stay-at-home orders and concern for the health of DNR employees. Egg-collecting operations normally involve close contact between employees as they gather wild fish from traps, strip eggs from the female fish, mix with milt from male fish, and transport the mixture to hatcheries. The fry are returned to the wild weeks later.

The DNR planned to stock 330 lakes and 256 rearing ponds with walleye fry this spring. When the pond-stocked fry grow into fingerlings, they are stocked in lakes later in the year. The agency also planned to provide fry for sale or exchange to the Leech Lake and White Earth bands, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and private aquaculture operators in Minnesota.

“None of these activities will take place this year,” Nerbonne wrote.