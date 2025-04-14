Minnesota deputy is critically hurt in multi-vehicle crash on interstate

A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on an interstate in southwestern Minnesota, officials said Monday.
The wreck involving two SUVs occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 90 in Dewald Township, the State Patrol said.
Nobles County Sheriff’s Deputy Arnold Logan Waldner, 30, of nearby Worthington, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Sheriff Ryan Kruger said.
“Please pray for our brother as he has a long road of recovery ahead of him,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.
The other driver, 63-year-old Theresa Ann Bear, of Sioux Falls, S.D., was hospitalized with less serious injuries. Bear had on her seat belt.
Kruger told the Worthington Daily Globe that Waldner was seated inside his parked squad car at the time of the crash. The patrol said he did not have on his seat belt at the time of impact.
Waldner has been with the sheriff’s office for two years, Kruger said.