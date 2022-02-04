The Minnesota Department of Education wants to terminate a food distribution contract with a second nonprofit named in FBI search warrants last month.

The department notified Partners in Quality Care this week of the action, which would prevent the St. Paul organization from continuing to participate in federal child nutrition programs. The department took similar action last month against St. Anthony nonprofit Feeding Our Future.

Both Partners in Quality Care and Feeding Our Future oversee federal reimbursements to child care centers, community centers and other sites that provide meals to kids in need, acting as an intermediary for the federal money, which is distributed to them by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE).

In search warrants unsealed last month, FBI investigators alleged that Partners in Quality (also known as Partners in Nutrition) paid more than $25 million to three subcontractors who spent "little, if any, money to purchase food or provide meals to children." Instead, the FBI claims, the owners of the subcontractors used most of the money for personal expenses.

The FBI raided Feeding Our Future's office and the bulk of the investigation focuses on that nonprofit, with investigators alleging it and some of its more than 100 subcontractors defrauded the government, spending millions of dollars on lavish personal expenses instead of providing meals to kids.

No one has been arrested or criminally charged in the investigation, which so far has focused on Feeding Our Future.

Aimee Bock, the executive director of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, spoke out for the first time Jan. 27 after accusations the group’s partners defrauded the federal government of millions of dollars.

MDE suspended payments two weeks ago to Partners in Quality Care as well as to Feeding Our Future. MDE also immediately terminated their contract with Feeding Our Future.

Kara Lomen, the executive director of Partners in Quality Care, and Christine Twait, a board member and former executive director, declined interview requests, but said in separate statements that the organization is confident it has complied with the law and will appeal MDE's proposed termination. Lomen said Partners in Quality Care wasn't searched by the FBI and immediately cut ties with the vendors named in FBI search warrants.

"We are hopeful that matters with our organization and MDE can be worked out so that the important work of the sites we sponsor can continue," Twait said in a statement.

Aimee Bock, executive director of Feeding Our Future, told the Star Tribune she never stole money nor has seen any evidence of fraud among subcontractors and she thinks she's being targeted by investigators because she sued the state and worked with mostly minority businesses.

With MDE suspending its reimbursements, that means Partners in Quality Care can't cut checks to its sites to reimburse them for meals.

That leaves organizations such as St. David's Center for Child & Family Development in Minnetonka without funding for the two snacks a day they give to 125 preschool children. The center is reimbursed for the costs by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) child nutrition programs.

Child care centers are often overwhelmed just with providing child care and tap sponsors like Partners in Quality Care to handle the complex paperwork for the reimbursements, said Matt McNiff, assistant director of early childhood programs at St. David's. With that funding now paused, he said St. David's will have to either fundraise to pay for the snacks, look for a new sponsor or figure out how to submit reimbursement requests internally.

"It's a whole other administrative burden," he said, adding that he had a positive experience working with Partners in Quality Care.

In St. Paul, Sharon Ross at House of Refuge said she is continuing to provide meal packs such as beans, macaroni and corn to families in need each week, but she said she can't pay her 29 employees or food supplier since she hasn't been reimbursed by Partners in Quality Care since December.

"We're just confused and concerned. How do I continue to pay the vendors to provide the food?" Ross said. "We're still serving families. We just don't know where the money is going to come or even if it's going to come."

MDE officials declined to comment Thursday but previously said they would work with community organizations, sponsors and sites to make sure children and families still have access to food.

Filling a gap

Lomen, Twait and Bock incorporated Feeding Our Future in 2015, according to court documents and the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office. Bock worked at Partners in Nutrition as director of operations, but left in 2018.

According to court records, Partners in Nutrition was formed to help fill a "nutrition gap" for thousands of disadvantaged children in Minnesota. In its application to MDE, the group projected it could operate nearly 100 sites by 2019, serving 66,500 meals per month. The group said about 65% of recipients would be Black and 23% would be Asian.

As the nonprofit's executive director, Twait said she was well suited for the task, telling MDE officials that she is a registered dietician with a master's degree in nutrition and an undergraduate degree in finance. In 2016, Twait testified, she already had six years of experience in working on publicly funded child nutrition programs.

In a letter supporting the company's application for funding in 2015, the executive director of Hunger Impact Partners, a Minneapolis advocacy and research organization, estimated that at least 98,820 children in the seven-county metro area were not being served by a federal program that pays for providing food to the poor. The group said millions of meals were still needed annually.

Partners in Nutrition wanted to participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), a USDA program that reimburses mostly after-school programs and child care centers for providing food for kids in need. Partners In Nutrition quickly ran into opposition from MDE, which in 2016 denied the group's application to operate multiple meal sites, saying the group had failed to prove it was "financially viable," court records show.

After Partners in Nutrition unsuccessfully appealed the decision, the group sued the department, claiming MDE was "imposing insurmountable obstacles" by making the group meet new criteria that had never been applied to another nonprofit.

To satisfy the department's concerns about the group's finances, Twait offered to personally extend a $300,000 line of credit to the nonprofit as well as an "unrestricted gift" of $100,000, court records show. Twait later increased that line of credit to $1 million to further bolster the group's finances.

At the time MDE denied its application, Partners in Nutrition had total assets of less than $250,000, court records show.

The moves failed to satisfy MDE, court records show. In an August 2016 letter to Twait, the department said the nonprofit failed to show how the line of credit "would be significant or helpful in terms of establishing financial viability."

Partners in Nutrition then took its case to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which concluded in 2017 that MDE tried to impose standards on the group that "appear nowhere in the federal regulations." The panel said MDE's actions were "arbitrary and capricious" and ordered the department to reconsider its denial. MDE approved the group's application to operate multiple sites a month later.

In a recent interview with the Star Tribune, Bock said the department denied funding when they saw Partners in Nutrition worked with communities of color.

"None of [the sites the organization contracted with] were traditional, white-owned centers," she said. "They were operated by minority communities, low-income communities, communities of color ... We had been unconditionally approved until they saw who our community partners were."

Twait and Lomen are no longer involved with Feeding Our Future, Bock added. The FBI began investigating Feeding Our Future last May.