Democrats vastly outspent Republicans in the 2020 battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature, an election in which they failed to reclaim control of the Senate and lost ground in the state House.

The Minnesota DFL Party and the House and Senate Democratic caucuses spent more than three times as much as their Republican counterparts, according to year-end campaign finance reports released Tuesday. They focused much of their resources on trying to flip the Republican-controlled Senate and deliver Democrats a trifecta hold on the Legislature and governor's office for the first time in nearly a decade.

But that opportunity slipped out of their fingers as legislative Republicans down ballot largely outperformed President Donald Trump, who lost Minnesota to Joe Biden by 7 percentage points.

The DFL Party reported spending nearly $11.8 million on the 2020 campaign, including transfers to some politically-aligned unions and groups, dwarfing the $1.1 million the Republican Party of Minnesota reported spending in its year-end state report.

Senate Republicans spent $3.9 million in 2020 and held on to a narrow, one-vote majority over Senate Democrats, who reported spending $7.1 million to try and flip the chamber. Democrats picked up four Senate seats from Republicans, but two DFL incumbents lost their races for re-election.

In the House, Democrats reported spending $6.2 million to retain control of the chamber, but they lost five seats in greater Minnesota and the suburbs to House Republicans, narrowing their majority to 70-64. House Republicans reported spending roughly $2 million in 2020, according to their year-end report.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz was not on the ballot in 2020 but his campaign said Tuesday that he has $1.3 million in the bank heading into the 2022 midterm election, not including another $550,000 raised in January.

Walz is expected to seek a second term in 2022. There are no announced GOP candidates yet in the governor's race.

Jessie Van Berkel • 651-925-5044

Briana Bierschbach • 651-925-5042