Whitetails, tags and 25 years of Star Tribune deer opener coverage

Documenting a more-than-active day for our state's wildlife protectors, Minnesota's conservation officers. Hunters searching for signs of "moving gray" and listening for the crack of gunfire. Meditations from columnists Dennis Anderson and Ron Schara. Checking in on day one reports from Detroit Lakes to Bemidji to Zumbrota. Deer camps and their generation pull. All and more have made up Star Tribune coverage of the last 25 firearms deer openers in Minnesota. This weekend will add to that history.