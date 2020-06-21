Eight more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported Sunday.

COVID-19 has caused 1,380 deaths across the state, according to data posted Sunday morning by the Minnesota Department of Health. Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for all of the newly announced deaths.

The net count for positive test results grew by 461 confirmed cases in the past day, bringing the total to 32,920 cases overall.

A total of 322 people require hospitalization, compared with 324 at Saturday’s data release, the Health Department said. The latest numbers show 160 patients required intensive care, compared with 161 ICU patients on Saturday.

Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been trending down in recent weeks.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota on March 6, a total of 3,767 people have been hospitalized.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions. The medical conditions range from lung disease, serious heart conditions and cancer to severe obesity, diabetes and failing kidneys.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness, the Health Department says, and does not require a clinic visit.

Numbers released Sunday show health care workers have accounted for 3,374 cases statewide. A total of 28,663 Minnesotans who were infected with the novel coronavirus no longer need to be in isolation, up from 27,709 people at Friday’s data release.

Confirmed cases have been reported in 86 of the state’s 87 counties, with no cases in Lake of the Woods County in far northern Minnesota.