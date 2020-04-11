Seven more deaths in Minnesota have been linked to COVID-19, state officials said Saturday, as 64 people statewide have now lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

All seven of those who died were in their 80s or 90s, state officials said. The number of known COVID-19 cases increased from 1,336 to 1,427, according to data released this morning by the Minnesota Department of Health.

A total of 145 people currently require hospitalization, compared with 143 on Friday, according to the Health Department. Patients in the ICU stood at 69, compared with 64 intensive care patients on Friday.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year.

Since the first coronavirus case was reported in Minnesota on March 6, a total of 340 people have now been hospitalized, up from 317 on Friday.

Many with COVID-19 cases have mild or moderate illness, the health department says, and do not require a clinic visit. Most don't require hospitalization.

Public health officials have repeatedly stressed that the reported case count understates the number in Minnesota who've been infected and sickened. The virus is thought to be circulating across much of the state, but limited testing supplies make it impossible to precisely document the spread.

This month, Gov. Tim Walz extended a "stay-at-home" order that's meant to slow the spread of disease to reserve scarce health care resources.

Numbers released Saturday show there are now 793 patients in the state who no longer need to be in isolation, up from 732 patients on Thursday. The approximate number of tests completed now stands at 35,404, up from 33,894 at Friday's data release.

There are now 67 Minnesota counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases, with state officials confirming the first case in Becker County. The number of congregate care facilities with at least one case among a resident or staff member was 57 on Saturday, compared with 55 on Friday.

The median age for all cases is 52 and the median age for all those who have died is 88.

The Health Department says congregate living staff or residents account for 19% of confirmed cases, while health care staff represent 14% of known cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.