The confirmed COVID-19 Minnesota case count went up to 742 Thursday, with 53 new infections along with 1 more death.

There have been 18 fatalities in the state as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitalizations continue to increase. Currently there are 75 patients needing inpatient care, an increase of 21 from Wednesday.

Due to more severe complications of the virus, 38 patients were in intensive care units — 11 more than Wednesday.

About 80% of people who are sickened by COVID-19 have milder symptoms. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 373 have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

About 1,700 tests to detect the disease were processed Wednesday.

The confirmed case count does not reflect the total number of people who have come down with COVID-19 because of a limited availability of testing.

State officials expressed frustration with a continuing shortage of testing supplies Wednesday.

With the federal government not responding to the state’s request for emergency supplies, it does not appear that broader access to testing will increase soon.

Because of an ongoing shortage of the materials needed to process COVID-19 tests in the state laboratory, priority has been given to samples for those at the highest risk, including hospital patients, health care workers and long-term care residents.

