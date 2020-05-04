The number of Minnesotans receiving intensive hospital care for COVID-19 infections has reached its highest point in the pandemic, new state health figures show.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported that 166 people with COVID-19 are in hospital ICU units, compared to 122 at this time last week. The state also reported another nine fatalities associated with the respiratory disease, which is caused by a novel coronavirus, increasing the death toll of the pandemic to 428.

The number of patients admitted to hospital ICUs has been closely watched by health officials, because such COVID-19 cases have always been tracked and are not subject to any variations in COVID-19 diagnostic testing. By comparison, the increase in total COVID-19 cases from 3,816 a week ago to 7,234 on Monday is largely influenced by increased testing statewide.

ICU-bed usage has been a key concern for state leaders due to projections that the peak of the pandemic could exhaust the state's hospital resources.

Gov. Tim Walz last week said the statewide stay-at-home order, which has been extended until May 18, bought hospitals time to prepare and add capacity. He added that he is now optimistic that all Minnesotans will have hospital beds and ventilators available to them if they suffer severe COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday, the state's COVID-19 preparedness website showed 986 of 1,244 hospital ICU beds in use — but another 1,344 such beds that could be readied within 72 hours.

Most people infected by the novel coronavirus suffer mild or no symptoms. So far, 4,212 confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered and are no longer required to isolate themselves to avoid infecting others.

COVID-19 deaths remained most common among the elderly, long-term care residents and people with underlying health conditions. The median age of all COVID-19 cases is 47 but the median age of death is 83.

In reviewing cases, health investigators ask about a variety of conditions that might complicate COVID-19 illnesses — including asthma; diabetes; chronic kidney, liver or heart disease; or conditions that compromise the immune system. Smoking is also assessed as a complicating factor.

The number of patients in intensive care had remained steady for the last two weeks, before increasing over the weekend. State figures also showed another 230 people hospitalized for COVID-19, but not in intensive care.

