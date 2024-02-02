A Minnesota couple and the state's cabin culture will be featured in an upcoming episode of HGTV's "House Hunters."

The show, in which a crew tags along as people tour potential dream homes, will follow Anne and James Dougherty as they search for a family cabin in the Park Rapids area of north central Minnesota.

The episode, titled "Counting Cabins in Park Rapids," which premieres Feb. 5 at 9 p.m., will show the family looking for a large cabin that can accommodate the entire family, plus any future grandchildren, according to the episode's description. However, there's sure to be some debate, as James wants a classic log cabin while Anne prefers a modern aesthetic.

The couple are not new to a life celebrating the great outdoors. They were featured in the Pioneer Press in June for rehabbing a resort in northern Minnesota.

