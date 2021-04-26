A Minnesota correctional officer has been placed on investigatory leave after he was caught on camera confronting a group of Black Lives Matter protesters with a string of profanities while his wife hurled a racial slur outside their Stillwater home Sunday.

Sgt. Paul Gorder, a 26-year veteran at the Department of Corrections, will remain on paid leave until an investigation by the Office of Professional Accountability is completed, the agency confirmed Monday.

The altercation occurred during a 'church service' by police reform activists gathered outside Washington County Attorney Pete Orput's home Sunday evening. Protesters are pressing for murder charges against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop April 11. Orput has defended his charging decision of second-degree manslaughter in the case, which involves an apparent gun-Taser mix-up.

Three witnesses told the Star Tribune that Gorder's wife appeared intoxicated as she approached the crowd and attempted to enter an occupied vehicle that belonged to a demonstrator. When confronted, she grew agitated.

Video of the encounter shows Gorder yelling obscenities at protesters, who are apparently trying to de-escalate the situation.

"You touch my wife, I'll kick your ass!" Gorder says, as he inches closer to the curb. Stillwater police officers intervene — just before the woman screamed: "Get out of here all you [expletive] [racial slur]!"

Gorder pulled his wife onto their lawn and began to walk away before he turned to shout some final insults at the crowd.

"Go home, you're drunk!" a demonstrator replies as Gorder stumbles back to the house, escorted by three officers.

Isaiah Jones, 16, filmed the confrontation on his cellphone while attending the rally Sunday. Jones, of Chicago, noted that the woman appeared intoxicated but said it wasn't an excuse for her racist language.

"That's what she really felt about us," said Jones, who began protesting on behalf of the racial justice movement after his older brother, Cordale Quinn Handy, was killed by St. Paul police in 2017.

"I'd never heard a white person say it to my face," Jones said in an interview. "It was insulting. It was mind-blowing."

Less than 12 hours after Minneapolis civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong posted the video on social media, the DOC announced that Gorder had been placed on leave, without identifying him by name.

In a statement, Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell denounced his employee's actions as "deeply disturbing" and offered personal apology to those affected.

"At a time when we are focused on growing trust in law enforcement and the broader criminal justice system, the conduct and comments by the DOC sergeant and his wife to the group of mostly African American peaceful protesters are troubling," Schnell wrote.

"Even while off-duty, we expect that employees conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the values of the agency."

Gorder could not be reached for comment Monday.

Levy Armstrong said Gorder exhibited similar behavior during an earlier protest on the block last Thursday. Video footage from that event shows Gorder sitting in a lawn chair at the end of his driveway, lobbing obscenities at those demonstrating in the street. He can be heard using homophobic and misogynistic slurs.

Later that day, Gorder's attitude toward the protesters suddenly shifted. He recognized Myon Burrell, the Minnesota man whose sentence was commuted after serving 18 years for the 2002 fatal shooting of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards. Gorder appeared to cry as he wrapped Burrell in an embrace. Burrell told the crowd that Gorder had been humane to him while incarcerated.

Gorder's personnel file includes four commendations for his performance during "high stress" situations, such as prison lockdowns, inmate fights and when a fellow guard was in medical distress. Employment records also show six reprimands since 2014, including three short-term suspensions. One involved Gorder's failure to disclose the fact that he'd been served with a harassment restraining order in 2014, then violated the order by sending an e-mail from a work computer, according to personnel records.

The most recent disciplinary action stemmed from a January 2020 incident, when he used a "socially unaccepted and unprofessional term" toward a fellow staff member, records show. It's not immediately clear what that term was, but the offense resulted in a 3-day suspension.

