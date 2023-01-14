Defenseman Jackson LaCombe's goal with 24 seconds left in the third period for the No. 2 Gophers gave them what proved to be a 2-2 tie with Notre Dame on Friday night in a Big Ten men's hockey game at the Compton Family Ice Center in South Bend, Ind.

Neither team scored in the ensuing overtime, but the Fighting Irish (10-10-3, 5-6-2 Big Ten) got the extra point in the conference standings by winning the shootout 1-0. Ryder Rolston, the son of former Wild player Brian Rolston, scored the only goal for Notre Dame in the three rounds of penalty shots.

Three other players with Minnesota connections also played a big role in the outcome.

Justin Janicke, a sophomore from Maple Grove, put Notre Dame ahead 1-0 at 15:18 of the first on a power play. The Gophers' Mason Nevers tied the score a minute later.

It stayed 1-1 until Trevor Janicke, a senior and Justin's brother, scored the only goal of the second period midway through it.

LaCombe's fifth goal of the season for Minnesota (16-6-1, 10-2-1) tied it again. Getting assists were Mike Koster and Jaxon Nelson.

Justen Close made 20 saves for the Gophers. Ryan Bischel, a senior from Medina, had 36 stops for Notre Dame.