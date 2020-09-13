MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials on Sunday confirmed 741 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 deaths resulting from COVID-19,

Nine of the people who died were residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities, the Minnesota Department of Health reported. A total of 1,919 people in the state have died since the pandemic began.

The latest Minnesotans to die ranged in age from 60 to 99. Hennepin and Ramsey counties each reported three deaths. St. Louis and Waseca counties each had two deaths. Anoka, Freeborn and Kanabec counties each reported one death.

Officials say hospitalizations have dropped from 247 to 241 in the last day, and patients in intensive care have decreased from 140 to 136,

