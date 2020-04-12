Minnesota added a total of 194 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as the state's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1,600.

Six new deaths were reported in people who had the illness, five of whom lived in long-term care settings, state officials said. The state's death toll stood at 70 on Sunday.

A total of 1,621 cases of the viral illness have been confirmed by tests in Minnesota since the first case was reported here on March 6. The actual number of cases is believed to be much higher, but is unknowable because there isn't enough testing to reach a reliable estimate.

About 4% of COVID-19 tests done in Minnesota have come back positive for the virus, while surrounding states like Iowa, South Dakota and Wisconsin have had positives in 7% to 9% of their tests, which could suggest that Minnesotans are doing comparably well in following public-health rules.

"It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations," Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement Sunday that accompanied the daily update of COVID-19 statistics.

The state health department released two different COVID-19 totals on Sunday. Initially state officials said there were 1,536 cases in the 24-hour period that ended at about 4 p.m. on Saturday. That was up 109 from the previous day, the largest single-day increase since the outbreak started.

They then published a second tally showing there were a total of 1,621 cases that tested positive through about 8 p.m. Saturday. Over the past week, the state has added an average of 85 new cases per day.

About 80% of people who get COVID-19 after catching the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus will have mild symptoms that don't require any hospital care, while around 5% of cases may need critical care.

As of Sunday, 361 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in the state, including 157 who remained in the hospital as of Sunday. Seventy-four of the people with COVID-19 were in intensive-care unit beds Sunday.

State officials are closely monitoring the number ICU patients and the total number of intensive-care beds in the state, as they work to ensure Minnesota has enough capacity to meet peak demand in coming months for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

According to public-health modeling released by the state on Friday, Minnesota has 2,770 intensive care beds, including 525 regular hospital beds that could be converted for intensive care in a few days' time. Just under 850 ICU beds were occupied as of Friday.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Older people, and those with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease, may be more vulnerable to severe effects of the illness. The World Health Organization says people may have the virus for up to 14 days before developing symptoms.

Although people with the virus are generally thought to be most contagious when they're showing symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some people can spread it while they're not symptomatic.

That has led some public-health organizations including the CDC to recommend the use of cloth face coverings in public when it's difficult to stay six feet apart, to prevent the spread of droplets on the breath during coughing, sneezing or talking. Gov. Tim Walz has not mandated the use of face coverings in public in Minnesota, though he has worn one -- to protect others from him.