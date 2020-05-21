While Catholic bishops and some Lutheran leaders continued to defy Gov. Tim Walz’s limits for safe church reopenings, other state religious leaders lined up Thursday to support the governor’s restrictions.

The Minnesota Council of Churches, the Minnesota Rabbinical Association, and the Minnesota State Baptist Convention stepped forward to give support Walz’s orders to refrain from opening churches too quickly to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

“We support the cautious, science-driven, and health-focused approached that the governor has followed for the reopening of houses of worship,” said the Rev. Curtiss DeYoung, president of the Minnesota Council of Churches.

The expression of support contrasted with St. Paul and Minneapolis Archbishop Bernard Hebda, who spoke at two news conferences Thursday to insist churches can be reopened safely. He said he would meet with Walz later Thursday in hopes of reaching common ground.

“These are very challenging times and I recognize he [Walz] has a difficult job,” Hebda said, adding that Catholic leaders “have always been ready to work cooperatively” with the governor.

Hebda’s remarks came a day after Minnesota’s Catholic bishops, and The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, announced they would defy Walz’s safety guidelines for houses of worship. The guidelines call for capping attendance at 10 persons, with a gradual increase expected as COVID-19 cases declines.

Catholic Archbishop Bernard Hebda said at a news conference Thursday in St. Paul that churches can be reopened safely.

The Catholics and Missouri Synod Lutherans said they would open capacity at 33%, starting May 26. Hebda said that churches that reopen would need to meet the archdiocese’s many safety standards, which includes social distancing and sanitation.

Hebda’s media appearances were announced by the Washington-based Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which wrote Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison a letter alleging that the continued closure of churches violates the First Amendment.

The fund describes itself as a public interest law firm defending religious freedom. It represented Hobby Lobby Stores in a 2014 landmark Supreme Court decision that exempted the family-owned retail chain from a federal mandate requiring employers to cover certain contraceptives for female employees.

Meanwhile at least one west metro priest has tested positive for the coronavirus and two others have developed symptoms.

The Rev. Andrew Stueve, parochial vicar of St. Ignatius Church in Annandale tested positive for the virus, as did several parishioners, according to a letter posted on the church website. The letter, written by the Rev. John Meyer who serves the church, added that Meyer and Monsignor Aloysius R. Callaghan “have recently developed some symptoms and are awaiting our own test results.”

Asked about the COVID-19 cases, Hebda said he was praying for the priests. “We are living in dangerous times,” he added.

The day’s events underscored the tensions in faith communities that are eager to reopen their doors but wary of creating health risks for those who enter. Health officials have argued that church settings are particularly vulnerable to spreading the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control issued a report on the repercussions of a rural Arkansas church that opened from March 6 to 11. It found that among the 92 people who attended services, 35 developed COVID-19 and three died.

Given those numbers, clergy such as the Rev. Billy Russell, president of the Minnesota State Baptist Convention, are strictly following the state’s health care recommendations. He’s been livestreaming services from his Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis, and has no plans to stop for now.

His congregation is largely African-American, a community particularly hit hard by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“I’m going to stay with the state’s recommendation and listen to the professionals,” he said. “They’ve got the data.”

But the Rev. Lucas V. Woodford, president of the Minnesota Southern District of the Missouri Synod, argues that churches indeed can open safely. If Minnesota can permit the Mall of America and casinos to reopen, he asked, why limit church attendance to 10 people?

Even looking ahead at the governor’s timetable for state reopenings, houses of worship have no set dates, he said.

“Religious services can’t be at the back of the line,” Woodford said Thursday in a news conference broadcast from the Becket law firm.

Minnesota’s faithful remain as divided as their leaders.

“It is about time the churches stand up to be heard!,” said Rick O’Gara of Bloomington. “You can go to a bar or Target but you cannot go to church! Who is the governor listening to?”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, when he announced new guidelines for restaurants, bars, salons and barbershops.

Roberta Moeschter of Lino Lakes disagrees.

“Flouting the guidelines for houses of worship at this time is a power play, not a religious need,” said Moeschter. “People need to think beyond themselves to others who are at risk.”

Others feel torn.

“I am a devout Catholic and I am deeply divided,” said Dierdrea Workcuff of Minneapolis. “I have missed going to my church ... [But] I am concerned about my health issues and the ability of my church to provide a safe environment.”