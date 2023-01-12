More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Vikings
Vikings believe connectedness will carry them through postseason
Ben Goessling's Vikings Insider: Their belief in their bond will be put to the test, beginning in the wild-card round on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Giants.
Weather
Bus service resumes, but icy conditions persist in Twin Cities
Conditions on metro area roads remained slick even after freezing rain moved out. The State Patrol responded to 82 crashes and 85 spin outs Wednesday morning.
www.startribune.com
Minnesota child first in state to receive Type 1 diabetes-delaying drug
Joseph Rubash received his fourteenth and final infusion of Tzield, a new drug meant to delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes, on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji.
Wolves
Gobert prioritizes setting tone for Wolves after inconsistent start
Teammates say Rudy Gobert's effort inspires the rest of the Wolves, especially in Friday's win against the Clippers.
High Schools
Live: Minneapolis at Highland Park in boys hockey
The fourth of 12 Star Tribune Prep Hockey Spotlight games live at no charge, with the broadcast from our partners at NSPN TV.