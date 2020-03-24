MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota center Daniel Oturu said Monday he is declaring for the NBA draft after leading the Big Ten in rebounding and blocked shots as a sophomore.
Oturu made the announcement with a letter to fans on Instagram, saying he planned to hire an agent.
The 6-foot-10 Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season. He was second in the conference in scoring and his 56.3% shooting percentage led the Big Ten.
The native of Woodbury, Minnesota, also was chosen for the Big Ten's All-Defensive team.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
We've got mail: Our writers answer your burning sports questions
We put out a request for your questions about Minnesota's pro sports teams and the Gophers, and our writers went to work. Here's the first batch of their answers. Click to find what's going on with your favorite teams.
Gophers
With Oturu leaving, confident Pitino shares challenges ahead for U
Gophers men's basketball coach Richard Pitino spoke confidently about the direction of the program, one day after Daniel Oturu's decision to declare for the NBA Draft.
Twins
Souhan: While waiting for baseball, Bremer's book a fine way to pass time
Broadcaster Dick Bremer should be preparing to announce the Twins' opener in Oakland on Thursday. Instead, he'll be at home in the northern suburbs, trying to distract himself from our new reality.
Sports
The Latest: Medical workers to be given free soccer tickets
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ Premier League teams Brighton and Bournemouth have become the first…
Coronavirus
Sports bars reimagine role with no live events: 'We completely rely on it'
The spread of the COVID-19 virus has put sports bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities in a difficult situation. "At least 75 percent of our income is based on events," said one local operator.